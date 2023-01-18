Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,211 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,271,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,211,000 after buying an additional 536,935 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Regions Financial by 296.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after buying an additional 7,891,037 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Regions Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,390,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,565,000 after purchasing an additional 41,773 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 11.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,836,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,172,000 after purchasing an additional 717,681 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Regions Financial by 17.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 6,485,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,260,000 after purchasing an additional 983,546 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $25.57.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

