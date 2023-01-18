Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regulus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.
Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance
RGLS stock opened at $1.50 on Monday. Regulus Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $3.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.
Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
