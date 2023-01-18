Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regulus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance

RGLS stock opened at $1.50 on Monday. Regulus Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $3.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). On average, research analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

