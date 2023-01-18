Research Analysts Offer Predictions for ASML Holding’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for ASML in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Menon now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $15.06 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.65. The consensus estimate for ASML’s current full-year earnings is $14.63 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASML’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $21.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $26.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $34.00 EPS.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 30.35%.

ASML Stock Performance

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ASML. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on ASML from €815.00 ($885.87) to €615.00 ($668.48) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. KBC Securities cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ASML from €650.00 ($706.52) to €700.00 ($760.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $696.46.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $658.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $264.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $588.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $521.44. ASML has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $741.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 4.5% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 118.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in ASML by 12.6% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 308.4% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in ASML by 63.5% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

