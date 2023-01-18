Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Commvault Systems, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Commvault Systems in a report released on Wednesday, January 11th. William Blair analyst J. Ader expects that the software maker will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Commvault Systems’ current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CVLT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Commvault Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

Commvault Systems Price Performance

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $56.63 on Monday. Commvault Systems has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $70.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.61 and its 200 day moving average is $59.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.13, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $188.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.53 million.

Insider Transactions at Commvault Systems

In other news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $34,737.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,284.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Commvault Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 8,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.0% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commvault Systems

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.