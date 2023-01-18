Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Medpace Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Medpace in a research note issued on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley forecasts that the company will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Medpace’s current full-year earnings is $6.97 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get Medpace alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $217.00 to $226.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $228.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.08. Medpace has a 1 year low of $126.94 and a 1 year high of $235.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $383.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 41.39%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Medpace

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 59.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 63.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 6,500 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total transaction of $1,433,445.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,752.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.