Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Teledyne Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $4.62 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Teledyne Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $17.77 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teledyne Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.45 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TDY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $488.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $487.67.

NYSE TDY opened at $415.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $408.93 and its 200 day moving average is $387.70. Teledyne Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $493.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.24. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDY. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 461.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 39,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,516,000 after acquiring an additional 32,609 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 389,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $184,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 328.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,534,000 after purchasing an additional 180,884 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.99, for a total value of $618,601.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,656.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total transaction of $3,780,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,527,760.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,459 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.99, for a total value of $618,601.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,656.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,505 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,036 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

