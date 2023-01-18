Research Analysts Set Expectations for Docebo Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) – Cormark decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Docebo in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 12th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Docebo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $36.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.21 million. Docebo had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.98%.

Docebo Price Performance

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Docebo from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $35.55 on Monday. Docebo has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $57.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Docebo

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCBO. Long Path Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,399,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Docebo by 42.1% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 689,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,756,000 after purchasing an additional 204,070 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Docebo by 35.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 739,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,322,000 after purchasing an additional 192,398 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Docebo by 165.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 139,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,396,000. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Featured Articles

