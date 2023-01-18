ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Receives $266.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $263.43.

RMD has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 9,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total value of $2,008,919.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,633,882.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 9,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total value of $2,008,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,052 shares in the company, valued at $40,633,882.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 4,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.83, for a total value of $1,077,650.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,334,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,051 shares of company stock valued at $10,835,359 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,519,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,576,339,000 after acquiring an additional 535,742 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in ResMed by 245.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 397,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,853,000 after buying an additional 282,613 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 83.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,213,000 after purchasing an additional 253,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,261,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,549,959,000 after purchasing an additional 199,805 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 157.6% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 254,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,348,000 after buying an additional 155,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

ResMed stock opened at $225.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.50. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $262.38.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. The company had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ResMed will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

