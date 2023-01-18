Reviewing Brookfield (NYSE:BN) & Elbit Imaging (OTCMKTS:EMITF)

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) and Elbit Imaging (OTCMKTS:EMITF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Brookfield has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elbit Imaging has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield and Elbit Imaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield 3.86% 2.67% 0.86% Elbit Imaging N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Brookfield pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Elbit Imaging pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 25.9%. Brookfield pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Brookfield and Elbit Imaging, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield 0 0 2 0 3.00 Elbit Imaging 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookfield currently has a consensus price target of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.67%. Given Brookfield’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Brookfield is more favorable than Elbit Imaging.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.9% of Brookfield shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Brookfield shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.4% of Elbit Imaging shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brookfield and Elbit Imaging’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield $75.73 billion 0.74 $3.97 billion $2.05 17.39 Elbit Imaging N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Brookfield has higher revenue and earnings than Elbit Imaging.

Summary

Brookfield beats Elbit Imaging on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions. The Renewable Power and Transition segment involves in the provision of hydro, wind, utility-scale solar, distributed generation, storage, and other renewable technologies. The infrastructure segment operates assets in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data sectors. The Private Equity segment focuses on acquiring businesses with barriers entering an industry. The Real Estate segment includes investment in real estate properties. The Credit and Insurance Solutions segment offers investment products. The company was founded on August 1, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Elbit Imaging

Elbit Imaging Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets therapeutic medical systems for performing non-invasive treatments on the human body in Israel and internationally. The company offers treatment-oriented medical systems with ultrasound beam and magnetic resonance imaging for noninvasive treatments in human body. It also offers medical products based on stem cells derived primarily from umbilical cord blood and intended for bone marrow transplantation in patients with leukemia or lymph node cancer, non-malignant blood diseases, and metabolic genetic diseases. In addition, the company is involved in the sale of plots and villas in India. The company was formerly known as Elbit Medical Imaging Ltd. and changed its name to Elbit Imaging Ltd. in November 2007. Elbit Imaging Ltd. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

