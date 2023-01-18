Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.35

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.35 and traded as high as $22.61. Richardson Electronics shares last traded at $22.59, with a volume of 2,327 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Richardson Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 22nd.

Richardson Electronics Trading Up 4.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $326.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

In other Richardson Electronics news, Director Paul J. Plante sold 15,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $339,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Richardson Electronics news, Director Paul J. Plante sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $339,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Benham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $120,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $902,150 over the last 90 days. 33.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 44.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 222.2% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Its Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

