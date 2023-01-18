Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 5,310 ($64.80) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RIO. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 6,700 ($81.76) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays set a GBX 5,800 ($70.77) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($61.01) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,700 ($57.35) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut Rio Tinto Group to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,829.23 ($71.13).

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 6,148 ($75.02) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,685.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,125.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £99.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 693.91. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,424.50 ($53.99) and a one year high of GBX 6,343 ($77.40).

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 4,964 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,571 ($67.98), for a total value of £276,544.44 ($337,455.08).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

