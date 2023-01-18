Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 5,310 ($64.80) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a GBX 5,800 ($70.77) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,200 ($75.66) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,700 ($57.35) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,200 ($75.66) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,829.23 ($71.13).

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 6,148 ($75.02) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,685.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,125.92. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,424.50 ($53.99) and a one year high of GBX 6,343 ($77.40). The firm has a market capitalization of £99.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 693.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 4,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,571 ($67.98), for a total value of £276,544.44 ($337,455.08).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

