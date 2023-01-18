RIV Capital Inc. (TSE:RIV) Insider Purchases C$12,515.60 in Stock

RIV Capital Inc. (TSE:RIV – Get Rating) insider Jason Wild acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$12,515.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$92,615.44.

Jason Wild also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, Jason Wild acquired 50,000 shares of RIV Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$11,537.40.

On Thursday, January 5th, Jason Wild acquired 50,000 shares of RIV Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$11,220.00.

RIV Capital Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of TSE:RIV opened at C$1.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 118.18, a quick ratio of 117.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. RIV Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.65 and a 1 year high of C$3.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$213.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63.

RIV Capital Company Profile

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

