Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,918 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Roblox by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,906,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123,973 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after buying an additional 4,546,253 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,580,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,538,000 after buying an additional 7,143,300 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,474,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,733,000 after buying an additional 1,069,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,102,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,570,000 after buying an additional 2,908,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,152,491 shares in the company, valued at $33,802,561.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $17,517,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,152,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,802,561.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 588,999 shares of company stock worth $18,716,898 over the last 90 days. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roblox Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on RBLX shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Roblox to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Roblox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Roblox from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.37.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $37.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $82.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 1.53.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 145.60%. The firm had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.88 million. Analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

