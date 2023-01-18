Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rockwell Medical Stock Performance

RMTI stock opened at $1.95 on Monday. Rockwell Medical has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 36.70% and a negative return on equity of 297.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Medical will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Medical

About Rockwell Medical

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Rockwell Medical by 364.4% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 959,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 752,490 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Rockwell Medical by 24.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the third quarter worth $28,000. 27.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

Further Reading

