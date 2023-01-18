Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Rockwell Medical Stock Performance
RMTI stock opened at $1.95 on Monday. Rockwell Medical has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30.
Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 36.70% and a negative return on equity of 297.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Medical will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Rockwell Medical
About Rockwell Medical
Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rockwell Medical (RMTI)
- Insulet Has Potential To Gain More Than Analysts Are Forecasting
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
- Tritium Is the Largest DC EV Charger Maker You’ve Never Heard Of
- Thor Industries Hammered Its Numbers. Is it a Buy?
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.