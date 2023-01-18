Roquefort Therapeutics (LON:ROQ) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Shares of Roquefort Therapeutics plc (LON:ROQ – Get Rating) rose 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.04 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09). Approximately 167,602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 131,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.88 ($0.08).

Roquefort Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £9.04 million and a PE ratio of -2.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.60.

About Roquefort Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Roquefort Therapeutics plc operates as a biotechnology research company. The company engages in the research and development of drugs targeting Midkine, a circulating growth factor protein and pro-inflammatory mediator for the treatment of cancer. Roquefort Therapeutics plc was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

