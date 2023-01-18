Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Receives $142.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.30.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Institutional Trading of Royal Bank of Canada

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 185.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.9% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.8 %

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Shares of RY opened at $101.07 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $83.63 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.20 and its 200-day moving average is $95.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a $0.9832 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.02%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

