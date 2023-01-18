Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SALM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on shares of Salem Media Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of SALM stock opened at $1.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77. The company has a market cap of $32.93 million, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Salem Media Group has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.19.

Salem Media Group ( NASDAQ:SALM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.86 million during the quarter. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 5.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Salem Media Group in the first quarter worth $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Salem Media Group in the first quarter worth $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Salem Media Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 32.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 49,025 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

