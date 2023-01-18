Sayona Mining (OTC:SYAXF) Trading Down 2%

Sayona Mining Limited (OTC:SYAXF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 0.15 and last traded at 0.16. 539,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 770,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.16.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Sayona Mining in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $0.21 price target for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average of 0.15 and a 200 day moving average of 0.15.

Sayona Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mineral identification, acquisition, exploration, and development in Australia and Canada. It explores for lithium, graphite, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Authier Lithium project located in Quebec, Canada; and 60% interest in the Moblan lithium project located in Northern Québec.

