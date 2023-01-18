SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBAC stock opened at $302.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.62 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.00. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $236.20 and a 52 week high of $379.99.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $323.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.27.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

