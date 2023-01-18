SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ SEAC opened at $0.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.48. The stock has a market cap of $25.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.00. SeaChange International has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SeaChange International news, major shareholder Karen Singer bought 176,051 shares of SeaChange International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.49 per share, with a total value of $86,264.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,817,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,451.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 259,322 shares of company stock valued at $123,040 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SeaChange International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SeaChange International by 689.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 337,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.

