Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Genesco in a research note issued on Thursday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the company will earn $5.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.78. The consensus estimate for Genesco’s current full-year earnings is $5.55 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Genesco’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.37 EPS.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $603.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.23 million.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $46.45 on Monday. Genesco has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional Trading of Genesco

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genesco by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Genesco by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genesco by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

