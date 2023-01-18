Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Rating Increased to Buy at Societe Generale

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on STRNY. Investec upgraded shares of Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Severn Trent from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,800 ($34.17) to GBX 2,680 ($32.70) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,700 ($32.95) to GBX 2,750 ($33.56) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Severn Trent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Severn Trent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,903.33.

Severn Trent Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:STRNY opened at $34.16 on Monday. Severn Trent has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $42.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average of $32.43.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

