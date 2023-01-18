SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS) Trading 0.8% Higher

SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.23. 1,718 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 33,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of SHF in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company.

SHF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67.

Institutional Trading of SHF

SHF ( NASDAQ:SHFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SHF stock. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,002,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,009,000. SHF comprises about 12.1% of Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC owned approximately 6.73% of SHF at the end of the most recent reporting period. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SHF

SHF Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments.

Further Reading

