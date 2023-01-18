Short Interest in Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Grows By 246.1%

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, an increase of 246.1% from the December 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 199.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on APYRF shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$36.00 to C$33.75 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$42.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.50 to C$39.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 3.7 %

APYRF stock opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.87. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $38.46.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.