Short Interest in Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF) Rises By 259.7%

Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 428,000 shares, an increase of 259.7% from the December 15th total of 119,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Ascletis Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ASCLF opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. Ascletis Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55.

Ascletis Pharma Company Profile

Ascletis Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceutical products in Mainland China and internationally. The company offers Ritonavir oral tablet, a pharmacokinetic booster of various oral antiviral drugs targeting viral proteases and a component of the approved oral antiviral drug Paxlovid; ASCLEVIR and GANOVO for the treatment of Hepatitis C virus.

