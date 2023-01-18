Short Interest in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Expands By 257.8%

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 257.8% from the December 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
FFA opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $21.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.26.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
