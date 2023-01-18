Short Interest in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Expands By 257.8%

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 257.8% from the December 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

FFA opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $21.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.26.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

About First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $286,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after buying an additional 13,459 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 11.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

