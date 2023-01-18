Short Interest in Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Increases By 350.0%

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the December 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Getinge AB (publ) Trading Up 2.5 %
GNGBY opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.59. Getinge AB has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $41.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.22.
Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $658.92 million for the quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Getinge AB (publ)
Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Getinge AB (publ) (GNGBY)
