Short Interest in Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Increases By 350.0%

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the December 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Getinge AB (publ) Trading Up 2.5 %

GNGBY opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.59. Getinge AB has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $41.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Getinge AB (publ) alerts:

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $658.92 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Getinge AB (publ)

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DNB Markets lowered Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Getinge AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nordea Equity Research raised Getinge AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Getinge AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Getinge AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.67.

(Get Rating)

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.