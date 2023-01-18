Short Interest in Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Grows By 273.5%

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a growth of 273.5% from the December 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,042,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KKPNY opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04. Koninklijke KPN has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $3.90.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KKPNY shares. Bank of America raised Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Koninklijke KPN from €4.20 ($4.57) to €4.40 ($4.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.00 ($3.26) to €3.20 ($3.48) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €3.55 ($3.86) to €3.20 ($3.48) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.63.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.