Short Interest in Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Declines By 50.6%

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 50.6% from the December 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of VSQTF opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 million and a P/E ratio of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.38. Victory Square Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.
