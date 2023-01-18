Short Interest in Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Declines By 50.6%

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 50.6% from the December 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of VSQTF opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 million and a P/E ratio of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.38. Victory Square Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, Early stage and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, digital health, web3, creator economy, metaverse, machine learning, climate tech, youth, mental health, healthcare, special needs, technology, First Nation, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, health, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, and education.

