Short Interest in Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Decreases By 71.0%

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 71.0% from the December 15th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Weichai Power Price Performance

Shares of WEICY opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. Weichai Power has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEICY shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Weichai Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Weichai Power from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

About Weichai Power

Weichai Power Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of diesel engines. It operates through the following business segments: Diesel Engines; Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components; Other Components; Import & Export Services; and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution.

