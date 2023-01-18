Short Interest in Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Rises By 52.8%

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,196,300 shares, a growth of 52.8% from the December 15th total of 782,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 55.4 days.
Western Forest Products Stock Down 2.3 %
OTCMKTS:WFSTF opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00. Western Forest Products has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $1.80.
Western Forest Products Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.0092 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 24th.
Western Forest Products Company Profile
Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.
