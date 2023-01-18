Short Interest in Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Rises By 52.8%

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,196,300 shares, a growth of 52.8% from the December 15th total of 782,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 55.4 days.

Western Forest Products Stock Down 2.3 %

OTCMKTS:WFSTF opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00. Western Forest Products has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $1.80.

Western Forest Products Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.0092 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 24th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Several research firms have weighed in on WFSTF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities cut Western Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James cut Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

Featured Stories

