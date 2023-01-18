Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Downgraded by Stephens to Equal Weight

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $205.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James lowered Signature Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $152.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.79.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $121.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.14 and a 200 day moving average of $155.72. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $106.81 and a 1 year high of $374.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signature Bank

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $717.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.63 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 245,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,326,000 after buying an additional 27,992 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 93,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,650,181,000 after purchasing an additional 12,659 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 157.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Signature Bank

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.