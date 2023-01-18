Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives $186.50 Average PT from Analysts

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on SBNY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $152.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $121.18 on Friday. Signature Bank has a one year low of $106.81 and a one year high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signature Bank

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $717.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.63 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Signature Bank by 236.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the second quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Signature Bank by 54.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Tobam raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 358.8% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

