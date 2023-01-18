Skylands Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Mizuho raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. HSBC upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.35.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $112.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $69.81 and a 12 month high of $114.66. The company has a market cap of $465.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

