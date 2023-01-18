SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SKYW shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of SkyWest to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of SkyWest from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWest

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 39.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 49.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 7.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 56.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 9,464 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SkyWest Stock Down 3.2 %

SKYW opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.99. SkyWest has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $42.41.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. SkyWest had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $789.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.52 million. Equities research analysts expect that SkyWest will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.