Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,596 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LUV. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE:LUV opened at $37.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.