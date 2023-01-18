SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Holdings Increased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 563,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 61,377 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,628 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the third quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the third quarter worth approximately $336,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SpartanNash Stock Performance

Shares of SPTN opened at $31.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.70. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $23.76 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.63.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is 54.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

