Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Receives $43.90 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.90.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Spirit AeroSystems to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 184.2% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Down 2.0 %

SPR opened at $33.69 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.64.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 89.53% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

