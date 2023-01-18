St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
NYSE JOE opened at $42.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.04 and a 200-day moving average of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.21. St. Joe has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $62.21.
St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 25.74%.
The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.
