St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

NYSE JOE opened at $42.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.04 and a 200-day moving average of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.21. St. Joe has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $62.21.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 25.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its stake in St. Joe by 3.7% in the third quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in St. Joe by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in St. Joe by 6.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in St. Joe by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

