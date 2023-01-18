Star Bulk Carriers Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 15,722 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 104% compared to the typical volume of 7,717 call options.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Performance

Shares of SBLK stock opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average of $21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.09). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 39.28% and a net margin of 47.52%. The firm had revenue of $364.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.48 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.99%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Star Bulk Carriers

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. 46.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. provides seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. The firm’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.