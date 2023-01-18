State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 29.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of State Street by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in State Street by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on State Street to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.61.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $83.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.88. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $103.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

