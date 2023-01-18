STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in STERIS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after acquiring an additional 143,253 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in STERIS by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,598,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $947,972,000 after acquiring an additional 235,311 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in STERIS by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $874,238,000 after acquiring an additional 11,696 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in STERIS by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,687,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,941,000 after acquiring an additional 21,746 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in STERIS by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after acquiring an additional 451,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of STE stock opened at $199.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,816.93, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.21 and a fifty-two week high of $255.93.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.01). STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,708.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.40.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.