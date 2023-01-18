Stifel Firstegy Weighs in on Journey Energy Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:JOY)

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Journey Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn forecasts that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter. Stifel Firstegy currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Journey Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Journey Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Journey Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Journey Energy Stock Performance

TSE:JOY opened at C$5.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of C$294.19 million and a PE ratio of 5.47. Journey Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.00 and a 1-year high of C$7.94.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$54.27 million during the quarter.

Journey Energy Company Profile

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

