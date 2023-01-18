Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 11,043 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 61% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,872 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARCC. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ARCC opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.04. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Capital

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.41 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1,098.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.