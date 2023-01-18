Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,703 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 46% compared to the average daily volume of 1,847 call options.
Canaan stock opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.66 million, a PE ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 3.13. Canaan has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $6.90.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Canaan from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.
