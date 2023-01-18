Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,703 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 46% compared to the average daily volume of 1,847 call options.

Canaan stock opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.66 million, a PE ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 3.13. Canaan has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $6.90.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Canaan from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Canaan during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Canaan by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,279,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 37,874 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Canaan by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 105,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 53,036 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Canaan by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,386,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,948,000 after buying an additional 252,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Canaan by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 532,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

