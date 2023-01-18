Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 48,356 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 27% compared to the typical daily volume of 38,033 put options.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 5.9 %

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.87. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $24.03.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

A number of research analysts recently commented on MPW shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 18.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 91,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 22,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 47.1% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Stories

