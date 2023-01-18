StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of CORR stock opened at $2.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.27. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.
