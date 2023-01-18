StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Horizon Global Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HZN opened at $1.74 on Monday. Horizon Global has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16.
Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $148.97 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Global
Horizon Global Company Profile
Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.
See Also
