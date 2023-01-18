StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Horizon Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HZN opened at $1.74 on Monday. Horizon Global has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $148.97 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Global

Horizon Global Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Global by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 48,250 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Horizon Global by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,912,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 28,336 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Horizon Global by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 71.5% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Global in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.