StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
ATA Creativity Global Stock Up 0.7 %
AACG opened at $1.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74. ATA Creativity Global has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $45.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.36.
About ATA Creativity Global
