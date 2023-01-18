StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Up 0.7 %

AACG opened at $1.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74. ATA Creativity Global has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $45.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.36.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

About ATA Creativity Global

(Get Rating)

See Also

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.